Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman says Trail 6 of Margalla Hills has been closed to make it Leopards Preservation Park.

In a tweet today (Sunday), she said nine leopards have been identified in this zone with the help of camera traps which is positive news and a great achievement for Pakistan.

The Minister said only guided tours are allowed in this zone for the protection of leopards and the safety of people.

She said in an effort to protect such natural habitat, we have increased our National Parks by 12 percent.