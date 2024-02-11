President Alvi stresses upon need of multipolar world, providing development opportunities to all

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need of a multipolar world, based upon ‘an emancipation of people’ and allowing peo­ple to progress and to continue with trade.

In an interview with the Chinese media, the president said that the world was in flux and many areas were still troubled by conflicts that had deterred the growth of emerging economies.

The president felicitated that the peace and cooperation demonstrated by the iron-clad bilateral relations between Paki­stan and China had provided a stabilizing force in the changing world.

“The two countries always support each other’s efforts to safeguard their re­spective core interests, and their deepen­ing bond serves as a good example for the world,” Xinhua quoted the president on Saturday as saying.

The president said that both Pakistan and China loved peace and also high­lighted the initiatives put forward by China, such as the Belt and Road Initia­tive (BRI), that focused on people’s de­velopment.

“This (BRI) has shown the world a way of cooperating and a way of mutual devel­opment whereby movements of goods and people are made easier,” he said, adding the initiative benefited international trade and sustainable development.

With regard to the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC), President Alvi said that the infrastructure, human resourc­es, energy, and industry sectors in Paki­stan were being improved with its help. He also expressed appreciation that the loans from China did not come with strings.

As the construction of the CPEC entered a new phase of high-quality development, the president envisioned enhanced coop­eration with China in the sectors of infor­mation technology (IT), agriculture, vehi­cle manufacturing, etc.

He opined that China’s agricultural out­put per unit was much higher than in many parts of the world, and Pakistan boasted abundant agricultural resources, so their agriculture cooperation would yield tre­mendous results.

The president further said that China was the frontrunner in areas including artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputers, and Pakistan wanted to be a part of that.

The president, on behalf of the Paki­stani people and the government, extend­ed greetings and best wishes to the Chi­nese people for the upcoming Chinese New Year.