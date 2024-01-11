KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for academic collaboration

KARACHI - The University of Karachi (KU) and Sardar Bahadur Khan (SBK) Women University of Balochistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration between the two varsities of both provinces.

Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the VC SBK Women University Professor Dr Sajida Naureen inked the MoU at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday.

According to the MoU, the KU’s departments of Education and Food Science and Technology, and Dr A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering would facilitate the students and faculty of SBK Women University in the first phase and later other departments and centers of the University of Karachi will be included to share their knowledge and experiences with the students and faculty of SBK Women University.

The KU KIBGE and DFS&T would arrange lab training for the students of SBK Women University, and they would also be guided about the biosafety, risk management, and on-hand training of various lab equipment.

The KU and SBK Women University have also agreed to arrange webinars, seminars, and joint research, besides student and faculty exchange.

On this occasion, KU Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that without increasing the literacy rate, we cannot achieve our goals. The only way for Pakistan to move forward is by investing in the education sector and without investing in it, we cannot join the ranks of developed countries. He shared that all kinds of facilities should be provided to the students studying in the backward areas of the country, especially in Balochistan.

Chairpersons of the Department of Education, Professor Dr Rizwana Munir, Professor Dr Shahina Naz of the Department of Food Science and Technology, Professor Dr Samina Saeed of the Department of Political Science, Professor Dr Saima Saleem from KIBGE, the Student Adviser Dr Nosheen Raza, the KU Director of Professional Development Center Dr Syed Asim Ali were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.

Later, they visited the newly established MPhil and PhD Girls’ Hostel and the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences and met the Director of ICCBS Professor Dr Farzana Shaheen, and Professor Dr Raza Shah, and discussed initiating the joint research and scientific lectures for the students and faculty of SBK Women University of Balochistan.