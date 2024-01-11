Thursday, January 11, 2024
Minister announces to establish Tourism Police Unit in Sindh

January 11, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Caretaker Minister for Tourism, Climate Change and Coastal Development Sindh, Arshad Wali Muhammad has announced to establish dedicated “Tourism Police Inits” in the province. “This initiative aims to bolster confidence in Sindh as a premier tourist destination”, the minister said a in statement issued here on Wednesday. Secretary Tourism and Culture, Government of Sindh, Khalid Chachar has formally requested the Home Department to allocate police personnel for deployment at key tourism sites in Sindh. This dedicated force will be trained in tourist-centric policing, focusing on cultural sensitivity, communication and emergency response, creating a welcoming and secure environment for visitors, he said.

