The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Friday launched three inquiries against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib.

Sources said that ACE Punjab summoned Farrukh Habib to investigate his alleged involvement in three corruption cases. Habib has been summoned to Faisalabad on March 11, 13 and 14.

The ACE Punjab officials claimed that Habib ‘illegally’ built a petrol pump on the land of the Railway Department, whereas, he was allegedly involved in corruption during the year 2018 to 2022 in the Department of Parks and Horticulture.

Moreover, the ACE issued another call-up notice to the PTI leader for probing into alleged financial irregularities in the construction of the two-lane Satiana Road.

Earlier in the day, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab made progress on the probe against former Punjab CM’s principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti and obtained key records.

Sources told that ACE Punjab obtained important records of recruitments, transfers and postings in the Punjab Assembly besides acquiring relevant records of perks being awarded to Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The ACE team scrutinised records for three hours in the Punjab Assembly building.