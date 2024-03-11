CJP Isa remarks IG Islamabad must be sacked

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that Inspector General (IG) Islamabad must be ousted for showing imprudent acts.

CJP Isa shared the remarks during the hearing of the case against notices and harassment of journalists by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A bench headed by CJP Qazi Faez Isa, including Justice Irfan Saddat and Naeem Akhtar Afghan, heard the case today at the Supreme Court.

CJP probed the Attorney General, asking why the accused hadn't been traced and arrested yet despite evidence of the crime recording.

The Chief Justice added that the IG must be overthrown from his office for inefficiency. He asked, “How much time do you require? Do you need four centuries? It has already been four years.”

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was irked at IG Islamabad for not performing his duty responsibly and inquired why he was here at court when journalists were shot dead and attacked.

Press Association Counsel Barrister Salahuddin informed CJP Isa that Asad Toor had been detained and told that he was accused of maligning public officials upon inquiring by CJP.

Press Association Counsel also insisted that two sections of the constitution couldn’t be imposed on journalists and they couldn't be arrested under the PECA law.

Justice Irfan Saddat Khan inquired from Barrister Salahuddin if the names of maligned officials were mentioned in the First Investigation Report (FIR). Barrister Salahuddin replied that there was no reference to maligned officers in the FIR.

CJP asked the FIA officer how notices could be issued to journalists by naming judges and imposing sections related to sensitive matters on them. He added, "Dont you have literates in your institution?"

Chief Justice asserted that this kind of irresponsible behavior would destroy the image of the judiciary in the public eye.