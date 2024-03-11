'Killing, bombing, bloodshed continue in Gaza' despite Ramadan: UN chief

As Muslims began the holy month of Ramadan, the UN chief on Monday reiterated his call for a cease-fire in Gaza, and urged actions to avoid further "preventable" deaths.

"Yet even though Ramadan has begun – the killing, bombing and bloodshed continue in Gaza," Antonito Guterres said at a press encounter.

"My strongest appeal today is to honor the spirit of Ramadan by silencing the guns – and removing all obstacles to ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid at the speed and massive scale required," said Guterres.

He also called for an "immediate release of all hostages" taken by Hamas.

"We must act to avoid more preventable deaths," he said.

"We have witnessed month after month of civilian killing and destruction at a level that is unprecedented in all my years as Secretary-General," he added.

On life-saving aid, Guterres said it is "coming in trickles – if it comes at all," and asserted that "international humanitarian law lies in tatters. "

He further warned of the dire consequences of a potential Israeli assault on Rafah, cautioning that such an action could further exacerbate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

"For months, leaders have appealed for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages. But the most compelling calls have come from the families of the victims of this war," he said.

Guterres called on all parties to "hear and heed" the voices of those families of victims and stressed that "desperate civilians need action – immediate action."