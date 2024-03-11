Restoration of national economy top priority: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that their priority is restoration of the national economy, saying that the PML-N and other parties given the mandate would work together for the sake of the country.

“We need to respect the mandate of everyone,” said PM Shehbaz while addressing the inaugural meeting of the federal cabinet on Monday night.

The PM said that they would take strict action against those who are involved in corrupt practices. He said that they would ensure affordable prices of the edibles during the holy month of Ramadan. He said that they would provide billions of rupees through Benazir Income Support Program.

“We have announced a Rs12b package in this Ramadan,” said the PM, emphasizing upon strict monitoring of the Utility Stores. He said they would ensure

The biggest challenge, he said, was inflation and they would work together to keep it under control. “This is our first Test. And I appeal to all of you to work together to end inflation,” said the PM, adding that they would assist the provinces to overcome the prices and inflation, so the poor could get relief.

Shehbaz Sharif said that on one side, the poor were under the burden of inflation and on the other hand, the elite was holding a major portion of the resources.

“If Rs500b are stolen every year then what is the fault or mistake of the public,” said Shehbaz Sharif, questioning the provision of subsidy to the elite.

The third thing, he said, is circular debt and it is Rs5tr and there are many factors.

“Gencos are there. There are junks. We need to shut down those junks. If we do so we will be able to overcome the crises,” said PM Shehbaz, adding that there are different mafias including the diesel mafia. He stated that these are the main factors.

The example of PIA is another worst example which reached millions of rupee loss, he said, adding that the officers were sitting there and getting salaries.

The honest tax-payers, he said, are being burdened.

“Retailers are being targeted now while the whole sellers are being ignored,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that it is now or never; do or die, work or perish.

“It’s a journey full of blood, sweat and sacrifice and nothing else,” he added.

The PM regretted corruption in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), saying that if Rs100 are collected, Rs300 disappear every year.

“We are answerable because we have been elected,” said PM Shehbaz, urging the cabinet members to work with absolute conviction and sincerity during this journey to make this country strong. He said that saying is easier said than done.