Cricket is not just a game in Pakistan; it’s a pulse that beats in the heart of the nation, unites the country in joy and sometimes in disappointment. The fervor reaches its zenith with international tournaments, where the collective hope for victory often finds expression in prayer and, as recently witnessed, in a chorus of 'Qudrat Ka Nizam'—a divine masterstroke that could sway the outcome in Pakistan's favor. While social media memes and TV commentary may indulge in such whimsical thoughts, it's crucial for the nation to ground its passion in reality.

Cricket's beauty lies in its unpredictable nature, where individual brilliance can indeed tip the scales—as Pakistan has often celebrated and as was demonstrated in Glenn Maxwell's remarkable innings against Afghanistan. Yet, it’s the strength of the team, their preparedness, and their collective teamwork that consistently craft victories. A solitary inning, no matter how spectacular, does not ensure a tournament win.

The scrutiny of the Pakistani team is a testament to the nation's love for the sport. Questions are bound to be raised. The selection process, leadership under Babar Azam, and the cricket board's decisions are in the public eye, sparking a lively debate. It’s crucial to address these issues transparently, learn from them, and emerge stronger rather than brush them aside, particularly as the dream of World Cup glory fades once more.

Fans, the lifeblood of the sport, must also reflect. Their passionate support is invaluable, but it must not cloud judgment or fuel unrealistic expectations. Balanced support can uplift a team, aiding them to strive for excellence with composure.

A win, if it comes by chance or divine intervention, should be a moment of joy, but true satisfaction lies only in achievements through hard work and skill. As the saying goes, 'it's not cricket' to rely on fortune over fair play. Pakistan cricket should aim for victories earned through the skill and integrity of the sport, reflecting the spirit of the game that has, for so long, been a source of national pride and obsession.