Woman sends husband to jail for solemnising second marriage

KARACHI-An infuriated woman sent her husband to jail for illegally solemnising the second marriage in Karachi on Monday.

Reportedly, a local court in Karachi heard a case filed by a Christian woman against her husband who contracted a second marriage. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Saleem Michael said that accused Joshua could not solemnise the second marriage under the Christian Marriage Act. He said that remarrying in the presence of his wife was an illegal act under Christian law.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the accused to three years in jail and slapped a Rs30,000 fine on him for solemnising a second marriage.

Joshua’s first wife filed a case against him in the Mehmood Abad police station and police registered the case on the court order.