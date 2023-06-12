Media urged to raise awareness for making Pakistan tobacco-free

SARGODHA - A health expert Sunday urged the social media websites to raise aware­ness about harmful ef­fects of tobacco use on human health and make the country tobacco-free. Dr Waqas Naeem, while talking to APP, said that tobacco was killing mil­lions of people each year, despite steady reduction in tobacco use globally. He advised smokers to ei­ther quit smoking or pre­pare for increased risk of smoke-related illnesses including mouth cancer that could also prove fa­tal. He demanded that the government should con­tinue measures for raising awareness among the pub­lic and promote a smoke-free society by providing a counter-marketing cam­paign, awareness against nicotine use and empower young people to engage in the fight against tobacco. He called upon every Paki­stani to participate in the campaign to safeguard the health of the new genera­tion. Dr Waqas said 90 per cent of lung cancers were caused by smoking, while smoking in the surround­ings adversely affect the health of non-smokers also.

He said it was the duty of non-smokers to encour­age people around to quit smoking permanently.

The expert also talked about the negative impact of ‘gutka’ mixed with tobac­co that is chewable tobacco could lead to the tightening of the jaw, which eventu­ally progressed to mouth cancer. He asked the me­dia, parents, teachers and society to take the issue seriously and play role ef­fectively for eradication of drugs in society.

He explained that smok­ing and excessive alcohol consumption is associ­ated with an increased risk of developing mouth cancer, which can occur in or on any part of the mouth, tongue, lips, neck and throat. In its very early stages, mouth cancer could be easily ignored.