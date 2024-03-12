Prince William thinks Princess Kate is ‘emotionally unstable' as she considers drastic move

Prince William is “beside himself” as Princess Kate considers stepping down from royal duties, per a new report.



"Kate's desperate struggle with the constant pressures of life in the royal fishbowl has clearly taken a terrible toll on her physical and mental health," a senior palace source claimed.

"She spent weeks staying out of the public eye after her operations — and it's only strengthened her resolve to quit," the source added to the National Enquirer.

Kate had her abdominal surgery on January 17 and kept out of the public eye for two months. The Princess of Wales has now been sighted in a car twice in this month, once while she traveled with her mom, and once with her husband.

This comes as Kate’s first official engagement after her recovery was scheduled to be on June 15 for the Trooping the Colour ceremony. But it has been cancelled with no updates on when she’ll resume duties.

The source went on, "William is beside himself over her decision. He's stunned his wife could ever consider such a move."

They added: "He made sure she knew what she was getting into when she married him and she's done a brilliant job. He's concerned she's become emotionally unstable, but she insists she's finally seeing clearly!"

Another source claimed that the decision comes after the drama the Royal Family has faced with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit and allegations of racism against her. At the same time, the Sussexes have created an example of escape from the Firm.

The source said: "Kate's disillusioned and frustrated by the ongoing drama surrounding her renegade brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan. But ironically, they've shown her there's an alternative to being trapped in The Firm."

They continued: "She knew when she married William her life would change forever, but never in her wildest dreams thought it would be this intense!"

"Kate had a hard time when she first joined the family but after a few years assumed she'd gotten through the worst of it," they explained.

"Kate's been painted the villain, a racist who questioned the skin color of Meghan's son, Archie, before he was born, who made Meghan cry before her wedding and who went out of her way not to be friendly. Those stories will never go away, which is one of the reasons Kate wants to retreat," concluded the source.