AlfaMall offers BNPL at 0 percent mark-up on biggest shopping day

KARACHI - Bank Alfalah, a leading commer­cial bank in Pakistan, has made an exciting announcement ahead of the world’s largest shopping event, 11.11 Sale Day. The bank’s pioneering e-commerce platform, AlfaMall, introduces authorised and genuine products through af­filiated brands on the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) feature with 0% markup, allowing shoppers to indulge in their desired pur­chases with unprecedented ease.

AlfaMall is Pakistan’s first bank­ing-led eCommerce platform. Introduced in 2019, it boasts an extensive partnership with over 150 brands and provides access to a diverse range of over 100,000 products. AlfaMall is Embed­ded within the Bank’s financial app Alfa, the marketplace offers cutting-edge electronics and tech gadgets to travel services, auto­mobiles, and trending fashion and beauty brands, AlfaMall caters to every household’s needs. With the BNPL option, customers can en­joy 0% markup on deferred pay­ments, making premium products more accessible than ever. This fa­cility is not limited to Bank Alfalah credit card holders but is also available to customers with credit cards from other banks. Custom­ers can also pay through their ac­counts, wallets and orbit points.

In addition to the attractive BNPL feature, AlfaMall offers discounts up to PKR 10,000 on all products and services, ensur­ing same-day delivery through its trusted and reliable brand partners with an easy return and refund feature. Commenting on this initiative, Muhammad Yahya Khan, Group Head Digital Banking Group, Bank Alfalah, shared his vision, stating, “At Bank Alfalah, we understand that 11.11 Sale Day is more than just a shopping event; it’s a cultural phenomenon that brings joy and excitement to consumers. We want to empower our customers to shop through Pakistan’s 1st BNPL eCommerce pre-payment marketplace. This without the burden of financial strain, enjoying monthly instal­ments of up to 12 months with­out hidden charges.”

AlfaMall also offers an Alfa Islamic BNPL instalment facil­ity, now available for all banks’ credit cardholders without physical documentation. The unique features that make it one of its kind are instant approval, no processing fee, 0% on instal­ments, flexible repayment ten­ors, and quick processing while ensuring that the existing credit card limit remains intact and un­blocked. This has added greater convenience for customers and makes their shopping experi­ence even more seamless. For people who prefer an in-person shopping experience, AlfaMall extends a unique opportunity. On November 10th and 11th, 2023, shoppers can visit Lucky Mall, Karachi, where they can purchase these sought-after products directly. But it’s more than just shopping; visitors can immerse themselves in interac­tive games and enjoy the thrill­ing opportunity to meet their fa­vourite celebrities. This two-day event promises to blend retail therapy, entertainment, and star-studded moments, making it a must-visit destination during the 11.11 shopping extravaganza.