Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday formed a committee to address the ongoing political crisis.

The three-member committee includes former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and SAPM Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The committee will approach all parties in the coalition government to discuss the issue of dialogue among the political parties, including the PTI.

The development came after former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari urged Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to hold talks with opposition party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that the nation cannot afford any odd situation.

“I will request PM Shehbaz Sharif to hold talks with the opposition and set no conditions before they begin talks,” Asif Zardari had said while addressing the Convention on the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the 1973 Constitution on Monday.

The PPP co-Chairman also asked the opposition to call on Shehbaz Sharif for talks “as he is the prime minister”.

“We cannot afford any odd situation now. The PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) is now approaching us for dialogue, but its chief wants such decisions which are in his favour,” he added.

“We will never bow to the violation of law; we will fight on every front to safeguard the Constitution and the country,” he vowed.