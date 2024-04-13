Saturday, April 13, 2024
Murad Ali Shah instructs to be alert amid rain in Karachi

Web Desk
5:07 PM | April 13, 2024
National

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has instructed to all departments to be on alert in view of the recent forecast of heavy rains.

Murad Ali stated that Karachi metropolitan corporation (KMC), all towns and water boards in their respective areas should complete the arrangements. All civic agencies should keep the storm drains and drainage system clean.

He has directed that the district administration and police should take care of the people by helping them in difficult times. The disaster management authority should coordinate with all civic agencies.

Apart from that chief minister Sindh also appealed to the people not to let their children go out of their homes amid the heavy rains.
 

