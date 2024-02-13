Bank Alfalah National Open Polo for Quaid Gold Cup commences today

LAHORE - The Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 commences today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club, mark­ing the beginning of two weeks filled with thrilling polo action.

This announcement was made by Malik Azam Hayat Noon, President of Lahore Polo Club, alongside Syed Irfan Akhtar Gilani, GM Central East of Bank Alfalah, and key mem­bers of the LPC executive com­mittee, including Mohamed Nasir Khan and Feroze Gulzar.

This year’s champion­ship features five formidable teams, each comprising a blend of two international and two Pakistani players, prom­ising an international flair to the matches. “The tournament will see these teams com­peting in a series of intense matches over the next fort­night, culminating in a grand finale on Sunday (February 25),” said Noon. He expressed gratitude towards Bank Al­falah for their continued pa­tronage of the championship, emphasizing the importance of such support in nurturing the game of kings.

Syed Irfan Akhtar Gilani of Bank Alfalah shared his views on the occasion, say­ing, “Promoting positive activities through sports is integral to our society. Bank Alfalah is committed to its corporate responsibility of sponsoring sports, and we look forward to continuing our support for the Lahore Polo Club and the broader game of polo in P akistan.”

The line-up for this premier polo event includes teams such as DS Polo, FG Polo, BN Polo, Diamond Paints/Mas­ter Paints, and Olympia/AZB Polo, with players hailing from polo heartlands like Ar­gentina, England, and Spain. The tournament is not only a testament to the skill of na­tional athletes but also a plat­form for international players to showcase their talents on Pakistani soil.

The championship’s open­ing match is set between FG Polo and DS Polo at 3:00 PM today (Tuesday), with subse­quent games unfolding over the course of the tournament, leading to the much-antici­pated subsidiary and main fi­nals at the Lahore Polo Club’s iconic Aibak Polo Ground on February 25.