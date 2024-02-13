Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Country’s upper parts to remain cold, hazy: PMD
APP
February 13, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The upper parts of the country are likely to experi­ence cold weather conditions and haziness during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteo­rological Department (PMD). According to the syn­optic situation, a westerly wave was present over south/southwestern parts of Balochistan. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold and cloudy in upper parts. However, partly cloudy weather in southern districts of Balochistan with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in coastal areas of Makran.

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Shallow fog may likely occur at few places in plain areas of northeast Punjab during morning hours. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather pre­vailed over most parts of the country while, very cold in northern parts. However, rain occurred at isolated places in south Balochistan. The rainfall recorded was Jiwani 14mm, Gwadar 02 and Turbat 01mm. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -12C, Skardu, Kalam -08, Astore -07, Gupis -06, Gilgit -05, Srinagar, Bagrote and Hunza -04C.

