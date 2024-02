The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-backed (PTI) independent candidates have won three seats after recount in PK-17, 20 and 21.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidates were declared successful in the constituencies.

Now, JI has lost all seats in the KP assembly.

On the other hand, the PTI announced forming a coalition government with the JI in KP.