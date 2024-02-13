Tuesday, February 13, 2024
PCB announces match officials for HBL PSL 9

Staff Reporter
February 13, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the match officials for HBL Paki­stan Super League 9, sched­uled to take place across four venues from 17 Febru­ary to 18 March. A total of 14 matches will be played from 17 to 27 February across La­hore and Multan while Kara­chi and Rawalpindi will stage 16 matches from 28 Febru­ary to 12 March. The match officials for the Qualifier, two eliminators and final, to be held in Karachi from 14 to 18 March, will be announced in due course. Four members of the ICC’s elite panel of um­pires – Richard Illingworth, Chris Gaffaney, Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough – will be accompanied by Abdul Mo­qeet, Aleem Dar, Tariq Ra­sheed, Shozab Raza, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Afridi, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Asif Yaqoob, Alex Wharf, Nasir Hussain, Imran Jawed and Muham­mad Asif.

