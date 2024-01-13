Journalistic Liberties

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani’s recent call for a government report on the cases registered against journalists Arshad Sharif, Sami Abraham, and Moeed Pirzada is a significant de­velopment that underscores a critical concern surrounding the freedom of expression in Pakistan. The judiciary’s involvement in questioning the registration of multiple First Information Re­ports (FIRs) against these journalists for a single event raises profound questions about the undue harassment they face, par­ticularly through social media platforms.

Arshad Sharif, facing an astonishing 16 FIRs, and Sami Abra­ham, named in 13 cases, find themselves entangled in legal bat­tles for expressing their views through a tweet. This sheer num­ber of FIRs for a single incident prompts serious concerns about the space available for journalists to freely voice their opinions. The statistics presented in these cases highlight a troubling trend where the legal system appears to be weaponised against those exercising their right to free speech.

Justice Kayani’s insistence on reviewing these cases and his ob­servation that multiple FIRs for a single incident contradict the law demonstrate a commitment to upholding journalistic free­doms. The judiciary’s role in safeguarding the rights of journal­ists is paramount in ensuring that the legal system is not mis­used to stifle dissent or curb the vibrant discourse necessary for a robust democracy. By seeking a comprehensive report from the government, Justice Kayani sends a clear signal that arbitrary le­gal actions against journalists will be scrutinised, reinforcing the principle that the law should protect, not intimidate, those exer­cising their freedom of expression.

Moving forward, there must be concerted efforts to create an en­vironment where journalists can operate without fear of reprisal. This involves not only legal reforms to prevent the misuse of FIRs but also fostering a culture that values and protects the role of the media in holding power accountable. It is imperative that this case sparks a broader conversation about the challenges journalists face and leads to concrete actions to safeguard their rights, rein­forcing the democratic principles that underpin Pakistan’s society.