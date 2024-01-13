Journalistic Liberties

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani’s recent call for a government report on the cases registered against journalists Arshad Sharif, Sami Abraham, and Moeed Pirzada is a significant development that underscores a critical concern surrounding the freedom of expression in Pakistan. The judiciary’s involvement in questioning the registration of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) against these journalists for a single event raises profound questions about the undue harassment they face, particularly through social media platforms.
Arshad Sharif, facing an astonishing 16 FIRs, and Sami Abraham, named in 13 cases, find themselves entangled in legal battles for expressing their views through a tweet. This sheer number of FIRs for a single incident prompts serious concerns about the space available for journalists to freely voice their opinions. The statistics presented in these cases highlight a troubling trend where the legal system appears to be weaponised against those exercising their right to free speech.
Justice Kayani’s insistence on reviewing these cases and his observation that multiple FIRs for a single incident contradict the law demonstrate a commitment to upholding journalistic freedoms. The judiciary’s role in safeguarding the rights of journalists is paramount in ensuring that the legal system is not misused to stifle dissent or curb the vibrant discourse necessary for a robust democracy. By seeking a comprehensive report from the government, Justice Kayani sends a clear signal that arbitrary legal actions against journalists will be scrutinised, reinforcing the principle that the law should protect, not intimidate, those exercising their freedom of expression.
Moving forward, there must be concerted efforts to create an environment where journalists can operate without fear of reprisal. This involves not only legal reforms to prevent the misuse of FIRs but also fostering a culture that values and protects the role of the media in holding power accountable. It is imperative that this case sparks a broader conversation about the challenges journalists face and leads to concrete actions to safeguard their rights, reinforcing the democratic principles that underpin Pakistan’s society.