China Business Forum held to promote investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan China Business Forum, aimed at exploring trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan, was held here at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing to promote investment opportunities in Pakistan, China Economic Net reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, emphasised the need to work together in order to share the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) not only between the two countries but also with the rest of the world.

“CPEC has transformed Pakistan’s energy landscape and has also played a crucial role in constructing hundreds and thousands of kilometres of roads, revolutionising connectivity in the country. We must never forget that China extended its assistance to Pakistan during a critical time when we faced an energy shortage,” he added.

The minister further highlighted that projects worth over $25 billion have been executed in Pakistan to help build its energy infrastructure, logistics infrastructure, information technology, and other ports in the past 10 years.

During the business forum, the Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy mentioned that following the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to China in November 2022, protocols have been finalised for the export of cherries, boiled meat, milk and dairy products, chillies, and donkey skin, which opens up a market worth $30 billion.

He also stated that in Gwadar Zone area, complete tax holidays of 23 years are available for establishing businesses, as well as complete tax holidays of 20 years for contractors and sub-contractors.

Additionally, there is an exemption from customs duty for 40 years on the import of equipment and materials for the construction and operation of the free zone.

Chinese companies were invited to attend the International Food & Agriculture Expo, scheduled for August 10th to 12th in Karachi. It was mentioned that over 100 registrations from major enterprises have already been received.

The forum highlighted the advantages of relocating Chinese industries, particularly labour-intensive ones, to Pakistan in the short to medium term, taking advantage of the demographic dividend and market access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan.

The business forum was attended by top Chinese companies, officials, academics, and media representatives.

Meanwhile, 12th Special Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting, held here, resolved to build upon the foundation laid in the last 10 years and make the next decade glorious.