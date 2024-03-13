IHC issues notice to Adiala Jail head for contempt of court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to the Adiala Jail superintendent on contempt of court charges for not allowing the PTI founder meeting with his relatives and counsel.

Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz heard the plea filed by AIlama Nasir Abbas against restriction on PTI founder's meetings despite court order.

The petitioner stated that the IHC allowed the meetings with the PTI founder in jail on March 8 but the superintendent didn’t follow the court order and committed contempt of court.

The petitioner requested the court to take strict action against the jail superintendent and allow the PTI founder meetings with relatives and counsel.

The court issued notice to the superintendent for March 15 after hearing the arguments of the petitioner's counsel.