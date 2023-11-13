Monday, November 13, 2023
Father, son killed as tractor trolley ran over them

Agencies
November 13, 2023
Multan

BUREWALA   -   A person and his son were killed while another child sustained injuries as speed­ing tractor trolley ran over the motorcycle near 281/EB. According to Rescue officials, a citizen named Shakir Ali resident of 279/EB was going somewhere riding on motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit them. As a result, Shakir Ali and his son died on the spot while another kid sus­tained serious injuries. Res­cue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to hospital. The police started investigation into the incident.

Agencies

