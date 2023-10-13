PM terms settlement of Kashmir dispute vital for regional peace, stability

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says Jammu and Kashmir dispute is the root cause of tensions in South Asia and peace in the region would remain elusive till its resolution.

He expressed these views while talking to OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay, who called on him in Islamabad.

The Caretaker Prime Minister said Pakistan is committed to a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Highlighting the tremendous sacrifices of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, the Prime Minister said that the Kashmiris have always looked towards OIC and Ummah for support.

He also expressed serious concern over the rise of Islamophobia around the world, particularly in the form of Hindutva. He said this constituted a serious threat to global peace and security and urged to step up efforts to counter these forces.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the OIC delegation to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. He lauded the sustained efforts of the OIC in support of the Kashmir cause, particularly in the wake of India's unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

He said that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir have high expectations of the OIC.

Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay assured the Prime Minister of OIC's principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said OIC is fully committed to the Kashmir cause and his visit to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is an expression of that commitment.