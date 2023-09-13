Pakistan-Saudi joint naval exercise Al Bahr-XIV concludes

ISLAMABAD - Major joint Naval Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV between Pakistan Navy (PN) and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) concluded at Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Navy said on Tuesday.

The sea phase of the exercise was conducted in the Arabian Sea. According to a press release received here, during the naval drills, PN Ships Saif, Himmat, Dehshat and Muhafiz whereas RSNF ships Badr, Hitteen, Al Siddiq, Oqbah and Al Jawf besides aircraft of Royal Saudi Air Force as well and Special Operations Forces and marines of both the navies participated.

The exercise included a wide range of operational manoeuvres encompassing major facets of Anti- Surface, Anti-Air, Mine Warfare and Special Operations in simulated multi threat environment to provide optimum training value.

Concurrent to PN ships’ visit and conduct of Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV, Flag Officer Sea Training Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan also visited the Kingdom.

During his visit, the Flag Officer called on Commander RSNF Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Majid Bin Hazza Al Qahtani and other senior RSNF officers and attended the closing ceremony of the exercise. During interaction, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed.

Earlier, during harbour phase of the exercise at Al Jubail, Flag Hoisting ceremonies were conducted on board PN ships to celebrate Pakistan’s Defence Day.

Exercise Naseem Al Bahr is a biennial Operational exercise which over two decades has evolved as a manifestation of Pak-Saudi strategic relationship and mutual resolve to enhance cooperation in dealing with maritime threats, according to the press release.