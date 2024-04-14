WAF slams girl’s murder after sexual assault

HYDERABAD - Women Action Forum (WAF) has condemned murder of a four-year-old girl after sex­ual assault in Tharu Shah, Naushahro Feroz, a couple of days ago and equally ex­pressed concern over killing of the accused in a police encounter. In a statement issued here, the WAF said that Dua Solangi’s body was found in a banana orchard in Kalhora Colony, Tharu Shah on Wednesday and she was said to have been molested before being murdered. The killing of the accused in the case, Zameer Siyal, in a po­lice encounter was equally worrisome as cases of kill­ing suspects in such cases had shown a rise and such extrajudicial actions must stop, it said. It said that the accused must have been ex­amined medico-legally and their DNA should have been matched to prove that the suspect was indeed involved in the case. Besides, it would have proved that no staged encounter had taken place and evidence had been ob­tained against the accused, it said. It said that had police taken timely initiative for the recovery of the girl such inci­dents could have been avoid­ed. It was unfortunate that despite receiving reports about missing children po­lice did not make serious ef­forts to recover them, it said. It said that police should im­prove their performance if it was serious to stop such in­cidents. Instead of killing the accused in staged encounters police were required to com­plete investigations into such cases to avoid extrajudicial actions, said the WAF. Assault suspect killed in encounter: police Naushahro Feroze police claimed killing the ac­cused wanted in criminal as­sault and murder of a minor girl in an encounter. Police sources said that the body of the suspect identified later as Zameer alias Zammu Si­yal was shifted to Naushahro Feroze Civil Hospital where autopsy was conducted. The post mortem on the victim’s body revealed that the child was sexually assaulted and died from strangulation, said the sources.