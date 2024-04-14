WAF slams girl’s murder after sexual assault

HYDERABAD - Women Action Forum (WAF) has condemned murder of a four-year-old girl after sexual assault in Tharu Shah, Naushahro Feroz, a couple of days ago and equally expressed concern over killing of the accused in a police encounter. In a statement issued here, the WAF said that Dua Solangi’s body was found in a banana orchard in Kalhora Colony, Tharu Shah on Wednesday and she was said to have been molested before being murdered. The killing of the accused in the case, Zameer Siyal, in a police encounter was equally worrisome as cases of killing suspects in such cases had shown a rise and such extrajudicial actions must stop, it said. It said that the accused must have been examined medico-legally and their DNA should have been matched to prove that the suspect was indeed involved in the case. Besides, it would have proved that no staged encounter had taken place and evidence had been obtained against the accused, it said. It said that had police taken timely initiative for the recovery of the girl such incidents could have been avoided. It was unfortunate that despite receiving reports about missing children police did not make serious efforts to recover them, it said. It said that police should improve their performance if it was serious to stop such incidents. Instead of killing the accused in staged encounters police were required to complete investigations into such cases to avoid extrajudicial actions, said the WAF. Assault suspect killed in encounter: police Naushahro Feroze police claimed killing the accused wanted in criminal assault and murder of a minor girl in an encounter. Police sources said that the body of the suspect identified later as Zameer alias Zammu Siyal was shifted to Naushahro Feroze Civil Hospital where autopsy was conducted. The post mortem on the victim’s body revealed that the child was sexually assaulted and died from strangulation, said the sources.