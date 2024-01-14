RDA lodges FIRs against four illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpin­di Development Authority (RDA), on the directives of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif An­war Jappa, has lodged FIRs against four illegal housing schemes, said RDA spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that the Metropoli­tan Planning and Traffic Engineer­ing (MP&TE) Directorate of RDA had lodged FIRs against the own­ers of four illegal housing schemes namely Malik Tariq, Qazi Naveed, Sharif Khan, Sajid Chaudhry, Sa­jid Munir, Sardar Maqsood Khan, Sardar Awais, Chaudhry Seemab and Yaoob in Mandra police sta­tion, Tehsil Gujar Khan.

He said that FIRs were lodged against illegal housing schemes, Kashmir View Residencia, Phase-I&II in Mouza Sanghori Satto, GB Valley in Mouza Singhori Sat­to, Natha Dolal, Sain Singhori in Mouza Singhori and Pak Kashmir Housing Project in Mouza Pothi Bijnyal at Mandra-Chakwal Road in Tehsil Gujar Khan.

He said that the MP&TE Direc­torate RDA was taking legal ac­tion against all the illegal adver­tisements and marketing of illegal housing schemes. He informed that before lodging FIRs, the Au­thority had also issued notices to the illegal housing schemes.

The spokesman said that with­out NoC and approval from RDA, launching a housing scheme, apartment project, commercial building, etc. within the controlled area of RDA is illegal and all sorts of advertisements, marketing and development of such projects is also illegal. The RDA had advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing projects and check their status on RDA’s official website, he told.

The DG had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, illegal construc­tions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroach­ments without any discrimination, he added.