Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Tuesday the police should furnish arrest warrants so that the party might consult with PTI chief Imran Khan, and asked the police to stop using force on PTI activists that gathered outside Mr. Khan’s house.

Speaking to the media outside Mr. Khan’s residence, he said Mr Khan might surrender himself to avert bloodshed adding that the police had an agenda of bloodshed. “The party is ready for holding negotiations with the police over the matter”, he added. He reiterated that the police should meet him. The police wanted to use force, he said, to thwart the way to elections in the province.

He went on to say that Mr. Khan would not surrender until the party completed its consultations. On another occasion, he said today’s (Tuesday) arrest was illogical adding that Mr Khan was on protective bail.

Earlier, a heavy contingent of the Islamabad police had a clash with the PTI workers and supporters outside Mr. Khan's residence.