Canadian High Commissioner visits Meesaq Center in PS Cantt

RAWALPINDI - The Canadian High Commissioner Ms Leslie Scanlon along with a delegation paid a visit to “Meesaq Center Police Station Cantt” here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman. National Police Bureau (NPB) Director General (DG) Dr Ahsan Sadiq was also accompanying the delegation which was welcomed by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani upon their arrival in PS Cantt. On the occasion, SSP Operation Flight Lt (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, SP CIA Beenish Fatima, ASP Cannt Circle Anum Sher and others. CPO Rawalpindi briefed the delegation, led by Canadian High Commissioner Ms Leslie Scanlon, about the facilities being provided to minorities and other visitors in Meesaq Centre. ASP Cantt Circle Anam Sher shared the mechanism of policing and public service delivery at Meesaq Center. Speaking on the occasion, CPO Syed Mehmood Hamdani said that protecting the rights of minorities is top most priority of police. He said that Meesaq Center is playing a vital role for promoting interfaith harmony and shielding the rights of minorities as per vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. “The prime and utmost purpose of setting of Meesaq Center was to provide speedy justice and facility to minorities,” said CPO. Canadian High Commissioner Ms Leslie Scanlon appreciated the efforts of Rawalpindi and Punjab police saying establishing Meesaq Center for resolving the maladies of minorities is an ample proof of committment and dedication of provincial government for sheilding the rights of minorities.