Canadian High Commissioner visits Meesaq Center in PS Cantt

RAWALPINDI - The Canadian High Commissioner Ms Leslie Scanlon along with a delegation paid a visit to “Meesaq Center Police Sta­tion Cantt” here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman. National Police Bu­reau (NPB) Director General (DG) Dr Ah­san Sadiq was also accompanying the delegation which was welcomed by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Kha­lid Mehmood Hamdani upon their arriv­al in PS Cantt. On the occasion, SSP Oper­ation Flight Lt (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar, SP CIA Beenish Fatima, ASP Cannt Cir­cle Anum Sher and others. CPO Rawalpin­di briefed the delegation, led by Canadi­an High Commissioner Ms Leslie Scanlon, about the facilities being provided to mi­norities and other visitors in Meesaq Cen­tre. ASP Cantt Circle Anam Sher shared the mechanism of policing and public service delivery at Meesaq Center. Speaking on the occasion, CPO Syed Mehmood Ham­dani said that protecting the rights of mi­norities is top most priority of police. He said that Meesaq Center is playing a vital role for promoting interfaith harmony and shielding the rights of minorities as per vi­sion of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. “The prime and utmost purpose of setting of Meesaq Cen­ter was to provide speedy justice and facil­ity to minorities,” said CPO. Canadian High Commissioner Ms Leslie Scanlon appreci­ated the efforts of Rawalpindi and Punjab police saying establishing Meesaq Center for resolving the maladies of minorities is an ample proof of committment and dedi­cation of provincial government for sheild­ing the rights of minorities.