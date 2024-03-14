Islamabad police arrest 15 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police appre­hended 12 outlaws including four pro­fessional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and re­covered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, follow­ing the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Cap­ital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Aab­para police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan Masih and recovered one liquor bottle from his possession. The Karachi company police team ar­rested an accused namely Muhammad Naseeb and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Saeed involved in il­legally selling petrol. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Ameen Ullah and Shoaib and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Awais Nasir and recov­ered one 30 bore pistol with ammuni­tion from his possession. Similarly, the Koral police team arrested two accused namely Fazal Ur Rehman and Farhan Ud din and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investiga­tion is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested four professional beg­gars and registered cases against them under the beggars act. Senior police of­ficers directed the police officials to fur­ther intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and securi­ty of the citizens is our foremost prior­ity and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained. Also, the offi­cials of Shahzad Town and Khanna po­lice stations have arrested three wanted members of bike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recov­ered two stolen motorbikes, spare parts and valuables from their possession, he added. He said that, following the spe­cial directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the crim­inal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Shahzad Town police team used techni­cal and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numer­ous criminal activities. The accused was identified as Ehsan Haider.Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Furthermore, the Khanna police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a motorbike lifter and theft gang involved in numerous criminal ac­tivities. The accused were identified as Sajjad Ali and Fahad Naeem. Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and re­port any suspicious individuals or activi­ties through the emergency helpline “Pu­car-15” or at “ICT-15” mobile application.