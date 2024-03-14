Islamabad police arrest 15 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 12 outlaws including four professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Zeeshan Masih and recovered one liquor bottle from his possession. The Karachi company police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Naseeb and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused namely Saeed involved in illegally selling petrol. The Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Ameen Ullah and Shoaib and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Awais Nasir and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Similarly, the Koral police team arrested two accused namely Fazal Ur Rehman and Farhan Ud din and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.
Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested four professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act. Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained. Also, the officials of Shahzad Town and Khanna police stations have arrested three wanted members of bike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered two stolen motorbikes, spare parts and valuables from their possession, he added. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.
Following these directions, the Shahzad Town police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities. The accused was identified as Ehsan Haider.Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession.
Furthermore, the Khanna police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a motorbike lifter and theft gang involved in numerous criminal activities. The accused were identified as Sajjad Ali and Fahad Naeem. Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or at “ICT-15” mobile application.