Pakistan deaf cricket team wins DICC T20 World Cup 2024

LAHORE - The Pakistan deaf cricket team led by Zaka Ahmed Qureshi has been crowned the cham­pion of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) T20 World Cup 2024 held at Crick­et Vision Centre, Sharjah, Unit­ed Arab Emirates (UAE) from March 6 to 12.

A total of six nations took part in the fourth edition of the DICC T20 World Cup including Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Australia. Pakistan deaf cricket team remained unbeaten in the tournament and managed to clinch the DICC T20 World Cup trophy.

Pakistan deaf cricket team convincingly beat Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament by a margin of 88 runs. After hav­ing posted a total of 151 runs on the board, Pakistan deaf cricket team bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for a mere 63 in 16.5 overs to emerge as title winners in the prestigious tournament.

Congratulating the Paki­stan deaf cricket team, Chair­man PCB Syed Mohsin Naqvi said: “Well done, Pakistan deaf cricket team. I am delighted to congratulate the entire team for winning the T20 World Cup 2024. You all performed bril­liantly in the final against Sri Lanka and not only outclassed them but also succeeded in sealing the coveted trophy.

“Basit Abbasi batted well while Jabbar Ali and Manzoor Khan showed excellent perfor­mance in bowling. The title tri­umph is the result of teamwork and hard work. I believe that sentiments are sincere. Team work and determination is the key to success. I hope you will continue to shine in upcom­ing events as well,” concluded Mohsin Naqvi.