No selected govt acceptable this time: Bilawal

MITHI/THARPARKER - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the people will not accept any selected government this time as they are demanding a true democratic leadership to rule the country and the PPP qualifies for it. Addressing a public rally in Mithi on Monday, Bilawal said: “People bore a selected government (PTI) for five years, but now any ‘selected raj’ is unacceptable.”

Without naming any party, the PPP chairman also said that people would respond to those who were getting their election results made while sitting in the room.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP leadership has been accusing the Pakistan Mulsim League (PML-N) of having a “hidden alliance” with the caretaker government.

Bilawal also implicated the PML-N for the ongoing inflationary challenges in the country.

He coined a new term for the PML-N, dubbing it the “Pakistan Mehngai League,” roughly translated as the “Inflation League.” He pointed finger at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the ongoing inflationary challenges in the country, marking for the first time the PPP leader directly implicating the rival party allegedly responsible for the economic woes Pakistan is currently facing. It is worth noting that PPP was among the coalition partners in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government led by Shehbaz Sharif — the president of PML-N. Bilawal’s criticism comes amid PML-N’s attempts to form alliances in Sindh ahead of the upcoming general elections, where PML-N and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are seen as potential threats to the PPP.

Leaders of the PML-N and MQM-P, forging ties in Lahore and Karachi, discussed core issues of Karachi and Sindh, suggesting a potential coalition against the PPP if PML-N secures victory. Bilawal, in his address, accused “certain elements” on fostering divisive politics in the country to prevent the unity of the people.

He declared that the public will respond to the “Pakistan Inflation League,” accusing them of orchestrating election outcomes behind closed doors and dreaming of triumph akin to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 elections. Slamming the PTI, Bilawal said people would answer those who attacked the state installations on May 9 in the upcoming general elections — slated to be held on February 8, 2024. “On the other hand, we have friends, if they think that they will contest elections by copying the PTI, they will fail.”

He said: “People will defeat Mahengai- League on February 8.” The PPP leader further said that people will give a “surprise” in the next elections. Addressing the rally, the PPP chairman hoped that rallies would become prime minister and chief executive of Punjab this time. Bilawal vowed to complete the unfinished mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Recalling his family’s services to the people, Bilawal said that they have been struggling to eliminate poverty for the past three generations. The PPP empowered the farmers, peasants, and the poor, he added. Anticipating a potential victory in the general elections slated on February 8, Bilawal outlined plans for initiatives such as the introduction of a Haari Card, akin to the Benazir Income Support Programme, aimed at assisting farmers with fertilisers and seeds.

He emphasised the party’s commitment to inclusive politics, transcending colour and race barriers, with the assurance that, “Inshallah, the people’s government will be formed in the general elections, and we will take steps to provide relief to the people, not to the elite,” he maintained. Later, addressing a rally in Tharparker, Bilawal expressed confidence that the enthusiasm witnessed in the rally had already determined Tharparkar’s stance in favour of the PPP. Reiterating the party’s commitment to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s vision, he pledged to eradicate poverty, unemployment, and inflation from the country. Bilawal attributed Tharparkar’s development to the PPP’s performance, challenging critics to evaluate the progress made in the region under their governance, including improvements in communication systems, the airport, and healthcare. The PPP chairman dismissed the notion of any political opponents, asserting that the party’s true adversaries are unemployment, inflation, and poverty. He affirmed the party’s commitment to fight these issues collectively and restore the people’s rights. Addressing potential election challenges, Bilawal declared that the PPP would accept the elections results, even if they were against them. However, in case they win they would continue serving the public. Expressing discontent with what he termed “selected rule” over the past five years, Bilawal vowed that the people would no longer tolerate such governance.