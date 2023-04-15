Share:

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary committee constituted to examine the pro­posed amendments to the Elec­tions Act 2017 by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday unanimously elected Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar as its convener.

The maiden meeting of the committee was held at the Par­liament House to elect its con­vener. PPP Senator Taj Haider proposed the name of federal minister and PPP member of Na­tional Assembly (MNA) Naveed Qamar as convener, which was unanimously seconded by MQM lawmaker Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani.

On April 12, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani while using his “re­siduary powers” had constituted an eight-member parliamentary committee to examine the amend­ments proposed by the Election Commission to election laws.

The move from the Senate chair­man came after Chief Election Com­missioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had written a letter to him say­ing that the parliament should make legislation to do away with the presi­dent’s role in determining the date for general elections. The CEC also sent a similar letter to National As­sembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The committee has four mem­bers each from the Senate and the National Assembly. The commit­tee comprises of opposition PTI Senator Ali Zafar, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza, PPP Senator Taj Haider, independent Senator Dila­war Khan, PTI dissident MNA Dr Afzal Dhandla, PML-N MNA Moh­sin Nawaz Ranjha and MQM MNA Sabir Kaim Khani and Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar The members present at the meeting acknowledged the significance of the committee and professed their support to accomplish the assigned task in due time. Legal expert and PTI legislator Senator Ali Zafar did not attend the meet­ing besides two other members.

In his acceptance speech, Qamar apprised the members about the reason for formation of the parlia­mentary committee and the CEC letter proposing amendments to Sections 57(1) and 58 of the Elec­tions Act 2017 to do away with the president’s role in determining the date for the general election.

During the meeting, the pro­posed amendments to Sections 57(1) and 58 of the Elections Act 2017 were reviewed. The con­vener of the committee stressed that all members should thor­oughly review the proposed amendments to ensure that nothing contradicts the Consti­tution. The committee decided to hold the next meeting on April 19 to further deliberate upon the matter. The meeting was at­tended by Senators Taj Haider, Kamran Murtaza, and MPs Moh­sin Nawaz Ranjha, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani besides Secretary Ministry of Parliamen­tary Affairs, and a representative from the Ministry of Law.

