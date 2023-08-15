CM Murad opens Main Hawksbay Road, carriageway from Machhli Chowk to KANUUP

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Main Hawksbay Road, including the rehabilitation of the existing Carriageway from Machhli Chowk to KANUPP.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab organised the ceremony at Macchli Chowk in this regard.

The project has been completed under World Bank-assisted Competitive and the Livable City of Karachi. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab briefing the CM said that the project has been completed for Rs1.15 billion. It was started in January 2022 and completed within a period of 15 months. The length of the road is 6,500- km, and its width is 8.3 metres (dual carriageway). It has 21 culverts. Speaking at the ceremony, Shah congratulated the people of the area and city who usually go to Hawksbay for recreation. He said, “The road has been made motorable and street lights have been installed to facilitate the visitors.”

Shah said, “The assemblies have been dissolved and now his party was going to the people to seek votes.”

He said that he was sure the people would elect PPP because its government in Sindh has carried out record development works all over the province. Murad Ali Shah thanked the people of Karachi for electing Murtaza Wahab as their Mayor. “I am sure the people of this city will again vote for PPP in the general election and PPP is bound to emerge as the largest party from Karachi also,” he maintained. Shah said, “PPP believes in true service of the people, and it has deep roots among the masses. Similarly, the people also believe in PPP and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.” The CM said, “PPP has always been the largest party in the country, but its mandate has been snatched a number of times in the past.”

“Now, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto the part would form government in the center,” he predicted. To a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government following the court orders had adopted a transparent method for recruitment from grade BS-5 to 15 for which over 75,000 applicants were screened through a third party but all of a sudden, the court again stopped the process.

He said the political party filed an application in the court and got a stay order against the recruitment being made through a proper procedure. He said that the unemployed youth have been deprived of the employment opportunities for which all formalities were completed. Shah lamented that over 40 percent of selected candidates were issued offer letters and now the entire exercise had been stopped for which the concerned party would have to be accountable to the people of the province.