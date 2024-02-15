LHC grants post-arrest bail to Parvez Elahi in illegal appointment case

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the principal secre­tary appointment case.

The court directed Parvez Elahi for furnishing surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

The single bench comprising Jus­tice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the bail petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The petitioner’s coun­sel argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a case against his client on charges of appointing Mu­hammad Khan Bhatti as principal secretary to chief minister in violation of the rules. He submitted that the notification of principal secretary appointment was issued before Parvez Elahi became the chief minister. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhat­ti had already been dis­charged from the case by a judicial magistrate. Mean­while, the jail officials pro­duced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti before Account­ability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani in connec­tion with Gujrat develop­ment projects case. During the proceedings, the de­fence counsel submitted that clear copies of challan had not been provided and requested to adjourn the indictment proceedings till their provision. At this, the court adjourned further proceedings till February 22 and directed the Nation­al Accountability Bureau to provide clear copies of challan to the accused. The NAB had accused Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi of receiving over Rs 1 billion as kickbacks through in­termediaries in more than 200 development projects of Gujrat district. It is per­tinent to mention here that Moonis Elahi had already been declared proclaimed offender in the case due to continuous absence.