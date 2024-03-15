Friday, March 15, 2024
NA extends seven ordinances amidst opposition tumult

Web Desk
7:17 PM | March 15, 2024
National

The National Assembly passed a resolution on Friday, amidst ruckus by the opposition, extending seven ordinances for a period of 120 days.

The resolution – moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar – received approval under Article 89 of the Constitution.

The extended ordinances include the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the National Highway Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, the Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, and the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Ordinance, 2023.

The resolution brought by Tarar received 130 votes in favour, while sixty-three lawmakers, mainly from the PTI-SIC, opposed it, tearing up copies of the agenda.

The opposition labelled the assembly proceedings as "unlawful".

PM, US ambassador discuss bilateral ties

Speaking on the floor of the House, PTI leader Omar Ayub stated, "We reject the extension of the ordinances." He criticised the rushed legislation, questioning if it was tantamount to selling off the country.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser condemned the hurried introduction of bills and emphasized granting more time to the opposition.

Naveed Qamar of the PPP expressed reservations about the presentation and content of the ordinances, asserting, "We will not allow the rules to be violated."

In response to PTI’s criticism, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar dismissed the notion that writing letters to the IMF or shutting down GSP Plus would benefit the country. He urged the opposition to play their role in the country's economy and welfare.

