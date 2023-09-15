Friday, September 15, 2023
SCCI collaborates with Zamung Kor for orphans education

Peshawar   -  The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Model Institute of State Children ‘Zamung Kor’ signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zamung Kor on Thursday, aiming to support the education and training of orphan children as part of their social corporate responsibility and collaborative initiatives.

The formal MoU was signed by SCCI Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi and Zamung Kor Director Najia Sahar during a ceremony held at the Model Institute of State Children. The ceremony was attended by the Secretary Social Welfare Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zia-ul-Haq, the Secretary General of the chamber Sajjad Aziz, and officials from Zamung Kor and the Social Welfare Department. Under the MoU, both parties will promote activities of mutual interest, foster academia and industry linkages, conduct joint training sessions, and collaborate on efforts to provide education for orphaned children.

 Ijaz Afridi, while addressing the MoU signing ceremony, commended Zamung Kor for its initiatives in support of the welfare and education of the state’s orphaned children. He expressed hope that this collaboration would play a vital role in improving the lives of orphaned children through joint efforts. He also mentioned plans to establish industry-academia linkages and job-based/ skill training programs for these children.

