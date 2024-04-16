Mother seeks VAWC help against disobedient son

MULTAN - An elderly woman approached Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) here on Monday with a complaint in black and white stating her son was disobedient and threatening to eject her out of home.

Police spokesman, in a statement, said responding swiftly to the complaint of Ghulam Sakeena r/o Jahangir Abad, DSP VAWC Ms. Shabeena Kareem and SHO Maryam Faiz called her son Husnain to the centre and lectured him on respect for parents and his responsibilities.

Husnain took no time in comprehending what he was ignoring and sought forgiveness from his mother.

Husnain hugged his mother, and took her back home promising he would never ever quarrel with his mother nor would he force her to leave home.

PHA to plant maximum fruit trees in city

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have decided to plant maximum fruit and shady trees at all green belts and intersections of the city under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Green Future” project. This was said by the Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan while planting a tree at Chowk Kumharanwala here on Monday.

He said that tree plantation was continued in the city in full swing under the supervision of Commissioner Maryam Khan.

He said that fruit trees alongwith shady trees were being planted at all green belts and intersections of the city under Green Future initiative of the chief minister.

He said that shady trees would provide shadow to human and animals while fruit trees would offer food to birds and the people also. Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi, Assistant Director Engineering Naveed Bhutta and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.