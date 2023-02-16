Share:

The annual three-day International Faiz Festival is all set to begin on Friday (Feb 17) in Lahore.

Preparations for the upcoming three-day literary festival are under way at the Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall.

Foreign delegates from various countries including the UK, Canada, the USA and India will host various literary, musical and artistic activities during the festival. Famous Indian poet and film writer Javed Akhtar will also participate in the event. He will launch his new book during the event and will also be a part of a Mushaira. The government has issued visas to Javed Akhtar and other Indians.

More than 60 events will be held at the venue and they include debates, lectures, theatre, dance performances and Qawwali gatherings. The administration has announced free entrance for public as a result of criticism from literary circles and citizens for allocating expensive tickets to participate in the festival.

Pakistan Literature Festival brings literature and art lovers together

A senior official of the Punjab Arts Council said most of the programmes in the festival would be free for the public. “Despite the political tension and PSL, we are hopeful that people will attend the programmes in large numbers,” he added.

The schedule of the seventh season of the festival has also been released by Faiz Foundation, according to which the event will be held from Feb 17 to 19. The official start of the event will be after Friday prayers on the first day.

Moneezah Hashmi, the daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, said we are continuing the Faiz festival furthering the vision and mission of Faiz Ahmea Faiz while sticking to our tradition. “We are trying to strike a balance between quality and relevance with the current situations in the performances this year,” she added.

Amjad Islam Amjad fondly remembered at literary festival

Moneeza revealed that she would also be a part of the panel which will be moderated by Adeel Hashmi. "Poets and artistes of India will also be included in the said panel.

Habib Wali Muhammad's son Rizwan Wali Muhammad is coming to Pakistan from America after 40 years. A delegation of Qawwals from Sabri family from the UK will perform their art, Kathak dancer Farah Yasmeen Shaikh is also coming to Faiz Mela,” she affirmed.

She further said a ticket had been reserved for singer Shafqat Amanat Ali's concert, the price of which would be Rs3,000. Shafqat will take to the centre stage and perform his famous songs. Tributes will be paid to Amjad Islam Amjad and Zia Mohyeddin for their support during the previous festivals. A special tribute will also be paid to literary icon Faiz.

According to the schedule, Ajoka Theatre will present its famous play ‘Aanhi Mai Da Sufna’ on the first day of the event. There will be a total of 30 performances on the second day of the festival. According to the schedule of Faiz festival, well-known local personalities including Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, poet Ali Mazhar, Fazal Jatt, Irfan Khoosat, Imran Abbas and Dr Sughra Sadaf will also be present at the event.