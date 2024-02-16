PPP says ready for talks with PTI

PPP, PML-N leaders conclude second round of talks for govt formation.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is keeping the doors open for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party even after the PTI re­fused to engage with it in talks.

PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said Thursday that the PTI can contact the negotiation committee named by PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take the things forward. “The PTI can contact our committee. We can then share the proposals to our leadership. We are ready for talks with all,” he said.

The PTI, however, refuted widespread claims regarding potential discussions with the PPP for the formation of a gov­ernment at the federal level and with a splinter group of PTI for a coalition in the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The country is grappling with heightened political ten­sions as independent mem­bers of parliament, backed by Khan, emerged as the largest parliamentary group after the February 8 elections. But they cannot independently form a government as they lack sim­ple majority.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and its allies, including the PPP, have agreed to forge a coalition government at the federal level, having secured the largest and second-largest parlia­mentary seats, respective­ly. PTI, distrustful of estab­lished political parties, has adamantly refused to align with any of them.

Yesterday, after a meeting at Zardari House between PPP chief Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari and PPP Wom­en’s Wing Central President Faryal Talpur, successful in­dependent candidate Amir Mohammad Khan, who won from PP-89, joined the PPP. Present at the occa­sion were PPP ticket hold­er Amjad Khawar, as well as Shahid Hasan Khan and Chaudhry Hayat Mahmood.

Separately, Members of the PPP Coordination Committee met with Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari at the Zardari House.

Bilawal was briefed by members of the Contact and Coordination Commit­tee on the current political situation regarding rela­tions with political parties.

Present at the meeting were Qamar Zaman Kai­ra, Kaira Murad Ali Shah, Nawabzada Sanaullah Zeh­ri, Shuja Khan, Saeed Ghani, Nadim Afzal Chan, and Ba­hadur Khan Sehar.

Later, former Punjab Gov­ernor Chaudhry Muham­mad Sarwar also met with PPP chief Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari here to discuss the country’s political sit­uation. Also present at the meeting were Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Sherry Reh­man, and Naveed Qamar.

Meanwhile, the coordi­nation committees of Pa­kistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Paki­stan People’s Party (PPP) have concluded their sec­ond round of talks, in which matters regarding government formation have moved forward. The coordination committee has decided to conduct its third consultation session on Friday to finalize rec­ommendations after con­sulting with their respec­tive political leadership.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Mu­hammad Ahmed Khan rep­resented Pakistan Muslim League (N), while Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar, Na­deem Afzal Chan, and Shazi Khan represented Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).