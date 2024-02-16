PPP says ready for talks with PTI

PPP, PML-N leaders conclude second round of talks for govt formation.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is keeping the doors open for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party even after the PTI refused to engage with it in talks.
PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi said Thursday that the PTI can contact the negotiation committee named by PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take the things forward. “The PTI can contact our committee. We can then share the proposals to our leadership. We are ready for talks with all,” he said.
The PTI, however, refuted widespread claims regarding potential discussions with the PPP for the formation of a government at the federal level and with a splinter group of PTI for a coalition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The country is grappling with heightened political tensions as independent members of parliament, backed by Khan, emerged as the largest parliamentary group after the February 8 elections. But they cannot independently form a government as they lack simple majority.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and its allies, including the PPP, have agreed to forge a coalition government at the federal level, having secured the largest and second-largest parliamentary seats, respectively. PTI, distrustful of established political parties, has adamantly refused to align with any of them.
Yesterday, after a meeting at Zardari House between PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP Women’s Wing Central President Faryal Talpur, successful independent candidate Amir Mohammad Khan, who won from PP-89, joined the PPP. Present at the occasion were PPP ticket holder Amjad Khawar, as well as Shahid Hasan Khan and Chaudhry Hayat Mahmood.
Separately, Members of the PPP Coordination Committee met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Zardari House.
Bilawal was briefed by members of the Contact and Coordination Committee on the current political situation regarding relations with political parties.
Present at the meeting were Qamar Zaman Kaira, Kaira Murad Ali Shah, Nawabzada Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, Saeed Ghani, Nadim Afzal Chan, and Bahadur Khan Sehar.
Later, former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also met with PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here to discuss the country’s political situation. Also present at the meeting were Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Sherry Rehman, and Naveed Qamar.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed by members of the party’s Contact and Coordination Committee about the contacts among political parties at here Zardari House on Thursday.
According to the party sources, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Bahadur Khan Sehar were present in the meeting.
Also, Independent candidate from PP-89 Bhakkar, Amir Muhammad Khan joined PPP on Thursday.
After his meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President PPP Women Wing Faryal Talpur at Zardari House, Amir Muhammad Khan the successful independent candidate from PP89 Bhakkar, joined the PPP. Amjad Khawar, Shahid Hasan Khan and Chaudhry Hayat Mehmood were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House. The political situation of the country was discussed during the meeting.
Meanwhile, the coordination committees of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have concluded their second round of talks, in which matters regarding government formation have moved forward. The coordination committee has decided to conduct its third consultation session on Friday to finalize recommendations after consulting with their respective political leadership.
Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan represented Pakistan Muslim League (N), while Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Shazi Khan represented Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).