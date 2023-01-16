Share:

The delegation of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Monday visited the Football House.

The delegation, comprising Rolf Tanner, Head of MA Governance (FIFA), Andrei Vashkevich, Regional Office Development Coordinator (FIFA) and Purushottam Kattel, Head of South Asia Unit (AFC), met with FIFA-appointed PFF Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman Haroon Malik and NC members.

FIFA and AFC officials participated in the inauguration ceremony of the mobile unit 'PFF@Your Doorstep' introduced for the registration of clubs under Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) programme.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi cut the ribbon and inaugurated it. PFF Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik and other members were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, NC member Saud Hashmi said that the clubs that could not be part of the registration process due to floods and bad weather are being facilitated at their doorsteps. The mobile unit will continue its activities in different parts of the country as per its schedule.

Sharing his views, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said: “We welcome the FIFA and AFC delegations to Pakistan. The NC has a strong focus on football. Without organizing the club system, the game cannot flourish. In association with the PFF, the clubs should conduct maximum tournaments for the revival of football in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Haroon Malik said: “A series of meetings with the delegation is going on, and the visiting officials have expressed their satisfaction with the steps taken by us so far. The delegation will give its report regarding Pakistan football, in the light of which the future course of action will be decided.” During the event, the music of PFF's official anthem was also launched, which was widely applauded by the audience.

On the other hand, the FIFA and AFC delegation spent a busy day at the Football House and had a detailed meeting with PFF Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik. The guest officials were briefed about the football situation in Pakistan as well as the ongoing activities at the national and international levels.