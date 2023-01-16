Share:

As three-day nationwide anti-polio campaign begins on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the confidence that polio virus will be eliminated from the country through collective efforts.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the first anti-polio campaign of the current year in Islamabad, by administering polio drops to children.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that all provincial governments, along with federal government, will actively participate in the drive for complete eradication of poliovirus from the country.

During the first national immunization campaign, children under five years of age will be vaccinated against the crippling disease of polio.

According to official sources, over 100,000 trained and dedicated “Sehat muhafiz” are taking part in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

On this occasion, Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel said Pakistan has made great strides in the fight against polio, reducing the virus circulation to only one small part of the country in Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the country is quite close to elimination of polio virus.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operation Centre Dr. Shahzad Baig said high-risk districts will be top priority during the anti-polio campaign.

He said we are keen to eliminate poliovirus from the challenging areas while protecting the rest of the regions as well.