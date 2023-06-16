Friday, June 16, 2023
CTD arrests key member of banned outfit in Sukkur

STAFF REPORT
June 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday arrested an important member of banned Sindhu Daish Revolution Army (SRA). The CTD on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of member of a defunct organization, launched crackdown at Sukkur city bus stand.   During operation, an important member of banned SRA identified as Noor Ahmed s/o Fazal Abro, hailing from Murshadabad Shikarpur was arrested.  The detainee was leaving Sukkur after collecting funds for the banned organization. He was wanted by police in 13 different cases and further investigation was underway.

