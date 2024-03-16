PHC issues notice to ECP on female MNA’s plea

PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court (PHC) Friday issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding a petition filed by a female Member of National Assembly from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) concerning reserved seats. The petition was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Syed Arshad Ali, in response to a filing by Member of the National Assembly-elect, Sadaf Ihsan. Advocate Jalal Ahmad represented the petitioner, arguing that Sadaf Ihsan’s name was initially included in the priority list submitted by JUI-F to the ECP for securing reserved seats for women. However, another JUI-F member, Hina Bibi, later contested this by claiming her name was on the priority list. The petitioner’s counsel contended that Sadaf Ihsan had already been elected to the assembly on the reserved seats, and her election had been duly notified by the ECP. Nevertheless, the ECP halted Sadaf Ihsan from taking the oath following an application from Hina Bibi. Advocate Jalal Ahmad further argued that once elected, a person on reserved seats could not be replaced. He urged the court to prevent the ECP from taking any action and permit his client to take the oath of office. The bench has requested a response from the ECP in the upcoming hearing after serving them with a notice.