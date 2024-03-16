PHC issues notice to ECP on female MNA’s plea

PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court (PHC) Friday issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) regarding a pe­tition filed by a female Mem­ber of National Assembly from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) concerning reserved seats. The petition was heard by a two-member bench com­prising Justice Shakeel Ah­mad and Justice Syed Arshad Ali, in response to a filing by Member of the National As­sembly-elect, Sadaf Ihsan. Ad­vocate Jalal Ahmad represent­ed the petitioner, arguing that Sadaf Ihsan’s name was ini­tially included in the priori­ty list submitted by JUI-F to the ECP for securing reserved seats for women. However, another JUI-F member, Hina Bibi, later contested this by claiming her name was on the priority list. The petitioner’s counsel contended that Sadaf Ihsan had already been elect­ed to the assembly on the re­served seats, and her election had been duly notified by the ECP. Nevertheless, the ECP halted Sadaf Ihsan from taking the oath following an applica­tion from Hina Bibi. Advocate Jalal Ahmad further argued that once elected, a person on reserved seats could not be replaced. He urged the court to prevent the ECP from tak­ing any action and permit his client to take the oath of of­fice. The bench has requested a response from the ECP in the upcoming hearing after serv­ing them with a notice.