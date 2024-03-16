Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PHC issues notice to ECP on female MNA’s plea

PHC issues notice to ECP on female MNA’s plea
Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR   -   Peshawar High Court (PHC) Friday issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) regarding a pe­tition filed by a female Mem­ber of National Assembly from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) concerning reserved seats. The petition was heard by a two-member bench com­prising Justice Shakeel Ah­mad and Justice Syed Arshad Ali, in response to a filing by Member of the National As­sembly-elect, Sadaf Ihsan. Ad­vocate Jalal Ahmad represent­ed the petitioner, arguing that Sadaf Ihsan’s name was ini­tially included in the priori­ty list submitted by JUI-F to the ECP for securing reserved seats for women. However, another JUI-F member, Hina Bibi, later contested this by claiming her name was on the priority list. The petitioner’s counsel contended that Sadaf Ihsan had already been elect­ed to the assembly on the re­served seats, and her election had been duly notified by the ECP. Nevertheless, the ECP halted Sadaf Ihsan from taking the oath following an applica­tion from Hina Bibi. Advocate Jalal Ahmad further argued that once elected, a person on reserved seats could not be replaced. He urged the court to prevent the ECP from tak­ing any action and permit his client to take the oath of of­fice. The bench has requested a response from the ECP in the upcoming hearing after serv­ing them with a notice.

People left at mercy of those publicly brandishing SMGs: Supreme Court

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024