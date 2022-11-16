Share:

LAHORE - Nestlé Pakistan, AMT, FBR and Meezan Bank reached the semifinals of the Professor Mukhtar Ahmad Butt Memorial Corporate Cricket League after winning their respective quarterfinals played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground and Aligarh Cricket Ground. FBR defeated UCS by 45 runs in the first match played at Ittefaq Ground. FBR set a target of 151 runs, and in reply, UCS could score 105 runs. In the second match, AMT defeated ClearPath by 92 runs. AMT scored 197-5 and in reply, ClearPath could score 105. All-rounder Ali Raza was man of the match. In the first match at Aligarh Cricket Ground, Meezan Bank defeated ICI Pakistan by 9 wickets. ICI were bowled out for 61 while Meezan Bank achieved the required losing just one wicket. Qaiser Naveed was player of the match. In the second match, Nestle Pakistan defeated Descon by five wickets.