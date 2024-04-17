Mushtaq Ahmed appointed as Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach

DHAKA - Former Pakistan leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed is set to join the Bangladesh cricket team as the spin bowling coach, confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday. The 1992 World Cup winner will join the Bangladesh team later this month ahead of the T20I series against Zimbabwe and will work with them until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The BCB announced the appointment of Ahmed as the spin bowling coach through a press release. “Former Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed Bangladesh National Team Spin Bowling Coach,” the press release stated.