Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Pakistan expresses sympathies over damages caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan

Agencies
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan on Tuesday offered its heartfelt condolences for the loss of precious lives and livelihoods in Afghanistan, extending sympathies to the affected families. “The government and people of Pakistan express deepest sympathies and condolences at the loss of precious lives and livelihoods, and damage to properties caused by heavy rains and flash flooding in several provinces of Afghanistan,” a Foreign Office news released said. “We pray that the Almighty may grant patience and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss and wish a swift recovery to the injured,” it added.

