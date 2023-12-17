No peace in South Asia sans solution of Kashmir dispute: General Asim Munir

COAS meets UN Secretary General in New York n Condemns illegal Indian efforts to change status of Jammu and Kashmir n Urges Antonio Guterres to mobilise global community to end hostilities in Gaza.
ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that peace in South Asia will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute is found in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.
“The Army Chief made these remarks during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday. “Peace in South Asia will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir Dispute is found in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.” The Army Chief also condemned unilateral and illegal Indian efforts to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir saying these are in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions. General Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue and urged the Secretary General to mobilise the international community for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza to prevent the unfolding human tragedy. He highlighted that enduring solution to the issue lies in Two State Solution. He particularly shared deep concerns over the plight of the innocent civilians who are being brutally targeted and are not being provided with sufficient humanitarian relief. The UN Secretary General acknowledged the concerns and thanked General Syed Asim Munir for the visit to the UN Headquarters. The Army Chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support to the United Nations in all its earnest efforts. The UNSG warmly welcomed the visit by the COAS and hailed the contributions made by Pakistan Army and contingents of the Law Enforcement Agencies who have remained committed to the peace and stability of the world.