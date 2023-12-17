No peace in South Asia sans solution of Kashmir dispute: General Asim Munir

COAS meets UN Secretary General in New York n Condemns illegal Indian efforts to change status of Jammu and Kashmir n Urges Antonio Guterres to mobilise global community to end hostilities in Gaza.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that peace in South Asia will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute is found in accor­dance with the UNSC res­olutions and the aspira­tions of Kashmiri people.

“The Army Chief made these remarks during a meeting with UN Sec­retary General Antonio Guterres in New York,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) on Sat­urday. “Peace in South Asia will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir Dis­pute is found in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmi­ri people.” The Army Chief also condemned unilateral and illegal Indian efforts to change the status of Jam­mu and Kashmir saying these are in violation of UN Security Council Reso­lutions. General Asim Mu­nir reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine is­sue and urged the Secre­tary General to mobilise the international commu­nity for immediate cessa­tion of hostilities in Gaza to prevent the unfolding human tragedy. He high­lighted that enduring solu­tion to the issue lies in Two State Solution. He particu­larly shared deep concerns over the plight of the inno­cent civilians who are be­ing brutally targeted and are not being provided with sufficient humanitari­an relief. The UN Secretary General acknowledged the concerns and thanked General Syed Asim Mu­nir for the visit to the UN Headquarters. The Army Chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support to the United Nations in all its earnest efforts. The UNSG warmly welcomed the vis­it by the COAS and hailed the contributions made by Pakistan Army and contin­gents of the Law Enforce­ment Agencies who have remained committed to the peace and stability of the world.