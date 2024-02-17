How to get free PUBG UC in Pakistan

PUBG, a widely favored online multiplayer game, has garnered significant attention globally, including in Pakistan. An essential component of the game is the Unknown Currency (UC), utilized by players to procure a variety of in-game items like weapons, skins, elite passes, and royal passes. This piece furnishes comprehensive insights into obtaining free PUBG UC in Pakistan.

Prior to exploring the avenues for obtaining free UC, it’s crucial to comprehend the significance of UC and its function in PUBG. UC, which stands for Unknown Currency, serves as a virtual currency within the game. It operates akin to real-world currency, enabling players to purchase in-game items, send gifts to friends, and perform various other transactions.

Getting Free PUBG UC via Amazon



One method to acquire free UC in PUBG is via the Amazon Play Store. Here’s how:

Uninstall your current PUBG mobile game.

Download the Amazon Play Store.

Re-download and install PUBG Mobile from this store.

Following these steps will enable you to receive free UC whenever you download an app. Additionally, the cost of UC on Amazon is 50% lower compared to other websites, rendering it a budget-friendly choice.

Get Free UC through Midasbuy.com/pk

Midasbuy.com/pk serves as the official website of PUBG Mobile for all users, providing another avenue to earn free UC. Here’s how:

Visit Midasbuy.com/pk.

Click on the ID portion and log in or create a new account.

Create a VIP ID for your account.

Upon creating a VIP ID, you will instantly receive 10 UC. Furthermore, you have the opportunity to earn 10 UC daily, 50 UC weekly, and 100 UC monthly.

Request for a Free UC



Another method to acquire free UC is by requesting it through the game’s customer service. Here’s how:

Open your player ID.

Click on the game’s settings.

Click on “customer service.”.

Click on the “Type a Message” icon.

Type, “I want free UC for Royal Pass.”.

If there are any free UCs available, they will be allocated to you.

These methods outline some of the most effective tricks to obtain free UC while playing PUBG in Pakistan.