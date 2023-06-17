Cyclone Biparjoy leaves destructive trail on coast

ISLAMABAD/MANDVI (INDIA) - The Very Severe Cy­clonic Storm (VSCS) “BIPARJOY” over the northeast Arabian Sea after crossing the Indi­an Gujarat coast (near Jakhau port) has weak­ened into a Severe Cy­clonic Storm (SCS).

According to the Pa­kistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the SCD lies near Latitude 23.8°N and Longitude 69.4°E at a distance of 200km east-southeast of Keti Bandar, 180km southeast of Thatta and 270km east of Karachi.

The associated maxi­mum sustained surface winds are 80-100 Km/ hour. Very rough sea conditions over Northeast Arabian Sea pre­vail with wave heights of 10-12 feet. The system is likely to weak­en further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by today noon and subse­quently into a Depression by to­day evening. About the possible impacts under its influence, wide­spread rain-thunderstorm with some heavy or very heavy falls ac­companied by squally winds of 80-100Km/hour likely in Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, and Umerkot districts; while heavy falls in That­ta and Mirpurkhas districts today and tomorrow.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate falls and accompa­nied with gusty winds of 30-50 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyder­abad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Bena­zirabad and Sanghar districts to­day. Squally winds may cause damage to loose and vulnera­ble structures (Kutcha houses) in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharpark­er and Umerkot districts.

Storm surge of 2-2.5 meters (6-8 feet) expected along Keti Bandar and surrounding Sea conditions along Sindh-Makran coast likely to be rough/ very rough (with 2 me­ter tide). Fishermen are advised not to venture into open sea till the system is over by June 17.

Cyclone Biparjoy tore down pow­er poles and uprooted trees Friday after pummelling the Indian coast­line, though the storm was weaker than feared and there were no im­mediate reports of deaths.

More than 180,000 people in the Indian state of Gujarat and Pakistan’s neighbouring Sindh province fled the path of Biparjoy -- which means “di­saster” in Bengali -- before it made landfall on Thursday evening. The storm packed sustained winds of up to 125 kilometres (78 miles) per hour as it struck -- but weakened overnight, with Indian forecasters expecting it to calm into a moder­ate low-pressure system by late Fri­day. There had been no deaths re­ported in Gujarat but 23 people had been injured in the storm, relief di­rector C.C. Patel told AFP. Driving rain and howling winds continued to lash the state’s coast on Friday despite the worst of the danger re­ceding. “I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Mukesh Pattni, 22, told AFP from the concrete shop­house where he and 10 other fami­ly members took shelter.

“I haven’t eaten anything since yesterday. Trees are falling, every­thing is falling apart.” State relief commissioner Alok Pandey told re­porters that nearly 500 homes had been partially damaged after Bipar­joy made landfall. More than 1,000 villages around the coast were with­out electricity on Friday as the force of the storm knocked down power lines. Rescue crews were working to clear trees knocked onto roads and restore access to villages. In Gujarat, more than 100,000 people had been moved from the storm’s path before it struck, the state gov­ernment said, as well as 82,000 oth­ers in Pakistan.